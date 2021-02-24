Irving posted 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-118 win over Sacramento.

Though Irving reached 20 points for a sixth time over his past seven outings, he hasn't had his shooting touch of late, converting at a 41.5 percent rate from the field and 18.2 percent rate from three-point range over the past three contests. Expect the shooting guard to shoot more efficiently in future games, but his minor struggles of late haven't slowed the Nets, winners of seven straight.