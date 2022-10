Irving chipped in 30 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one block across 41 minutes during Friday's 109-105 victory over Toronto.

It took a while for the Brooklyn offense to get rolling, but the duo of Irving and Kevin Durant took control of the game in the fourth quarter. After a shaky shooting night in the Nets' opener that included an 0-for-6 showing from three-point range, Irving now appears to be finding his rhythm.