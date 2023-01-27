Irving chipped in 40 points (14-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 loss to the Pistons.

Irving did everything he could to help the Nets get a win Thursday, going 6-of-10 from the field for 18 points in the first half before pouring in another 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting over the final two quarters. He would finish with a game-high 40 points, albeit in a losing effort as Detroit managed to pull off the upset on the road. Irving also contributed six assists, five boards, two blocks and two steals and continues to be a fantasy stud at the point guard position. He'll look to make it six straight games with at least 30 points when the Nets face off against the Knicks on Saturday.

More News