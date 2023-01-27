Irving chipped in 40 points (14-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 loss to the Pistons.

Irving did everything he could to help the Nets get a win Thursday, going 6-of-10 from the field for 18 points in the first half before pouring in another 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting over the final two quarters. He would finish with a game-high 40 points, albeit in a losing effort as Detroit managed to pull off the upset on the road. Irving also contributed six assists, five boards, two blocks and two steals and continues to be a fantasy stud at the point guard position. He'll look to make it six straight games with at least 30 points when the Nets face off against the Knicks on Saturday.