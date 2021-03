Irving finished with 43 points (19-31 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four boards, and one steal in 39 minutes of a 121-113 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Irving's 40-point night made him and teammate James Harden become the first duo in Brooklyn Nets history to score 40 points in back-to-back games. Irving did most of his damage from inside the arc, knocking down 15-of-23 shots from 2-point range. Since the break, Irving is averaging 33.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals.