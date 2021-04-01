Irving finished with 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over the Rockets.

Irving took control of the ball-handling responsibilities with James Harden (hamstring) forced to leave the game prematurely. This is a role Irving has played with great success in the past and so it was no surprise to see him up his assist numbers. If Harden is forced to miss time, Irving becomes an even more important part of the offense and should be able to put up some gaudy numbers in the short-term.