Irving produced 38 points (14-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Bucks.

The stars came to play Tuesday and Irving was front and center, torching the Bucks with a game-high 38 points. He has been tremendous this season, rewarding those GMs who took a bit of a flier on him. Outside of the missed games, Irving has been able to put up elite fantasy numbers on a nightly basis. Much like the Bucks, there is a chance the Nets opt to rest a few of their players down the stretch and so Irving could miss a game or two between now and the end of the regular season.