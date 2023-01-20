Irving finished with 30 points (11-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 loss to Phoenix.

Irving returned from a one-game absence, leading the Nets with 30 points despite some inefficient shooting. With Kevin Durant (knee) sidelined, Irving is the clear number one option on offense right now. After failing to live up to the hype in recent times, this was a nice bounce-back performance, even adding six combined steals and blocks. After four straight losses, the Nets will look to turn things around against the Jazz on Friday.