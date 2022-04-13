Irving contributed 34 points (12-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Irving didn't miss a field goal until the second half, finishing with an absurdly-efficient 34 points on 15 shots. Plus, his 12 assists represented a season high, and it was his first 30-and-10 game of the campaign. Now, Irving and the Nets face a playoff series against the point guard's former team, the Celtics. The series tips off Sunday.