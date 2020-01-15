Nets' Kyrie Irving: Erupts for 32 in loss

Inrving scored a game-high 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.

Any thoughts of a minutes restriction for Irving in his second game back from a shoulder injury went out the window when the Nets found themselves facing a 14-point deficit at halftime, but despite the All-Star guard's best efforts in the second half they couldn't close the gap. Irving hadn't scored 30 or more points since Nov. 8 and hadn't posted double digits in a secondary category since he recorded a triple-double Nov. 2, but so long as his shoulder holds up, he should once again be an elite fantasy asset.