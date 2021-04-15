Irving totaled 37 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes of Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Even with excellent defenders like Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle guarding him, Irving still managed to pick them apart. Irving had to carry the load with fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant (injury management) and James Harden (hamstring) and was highly efficient all night long. He's now shot 50 percent or better from the field in four straight outings.