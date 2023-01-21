Irving accumulated 48 points (18-29 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Jazz.

The veteran guard essentially won the game in the fourth quarter, as the entire Utah roster scored 23 points while Irving poured in 21 on his own. The double-double was his second of the season, while his eight made threes were a season high. Since the calendar flipped to January, Irving's averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assist, 5.5 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.8 steals a game, and he'll remain the focal point of the Nets' offense while Kevin Durant (knee) is sidelined.