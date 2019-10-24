Nets' Kyrie Irving: Erupts for record-setting 50

Irving scored 50 points (17-33 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The 27-year-old was absolutely dominant in his Nets debut, although he did miss a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in OT. Irving's 50-point eruption set a new NBA record for scoring by a player making his debut for a new team, breaking Kiki Vandeweghe's record from 1984, and he could find himself as basically a one-man show in Brooklyn this year with Kevin Durant (Achilles) potentially out for the entire season.