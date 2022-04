Irving ended with 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 45 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.

Being swept by Boston is a fittingly wild and intertwined ending to an embroiled season for Irving. Logging 42.6 minutes per game across the four losses, Irving ultimately averaged 21.3 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting. Possessing a player option for next season, Irving seems likely to return to the Nets with hopes of normalcy in mind.