Irving ended with 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 45 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.

Being swept by Boston is a fittingly wild and intertwined ending to an embroiled season for Irving. Logging 42.6 minutes per game across the four series losses, Irving averaged 21.3 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting. Irving possesses a player option for next season and seems likely to return to the Nets with hopes of a better ending in mind.