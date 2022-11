Irving notched 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 116-109 win over the Pacers.

Irving extended his run of games with at least 25 points to six contests, and the star point guard continues to thrive as Brooklyn's second-best offensive threat behind Kevin Durant. During that six-game stretch, Irving is averaging 32.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field.