Nets' Kyrie Irving: Expected back Thursday
Irving (hamstring) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Irving is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Monday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness. In four games this month -- sandwiched between a pair of injuries -- Irving is averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 30.0 minutes.
