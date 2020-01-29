Nets' Kyrie Irving: Expected to play Wednesday
Irving (personal) is expected to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
While the Nets have yet to confirm Irving's availability, the expectation is that the veteran guard will take the court after sitting out Sunday's game while mourning the tragic death of his mentor, Kobe Bryant. Irving has appeared in six games this month, posting averages of 24.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes.
