Nets' Kyrie Irving: Expected to return Sunday
Irving (shoulder) is expected to return to the Nets' lineup for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Irving has not played in a game since Nov. 14 and little light has been shed on his injury until recently, but it appears as though he is finally healthy enough to return to action. There is a chance that the star point guard will face a minutes restriction after enduring such a prolonged absence, with Garrett Temple and Spencer Dinwiddie likely continue to seeing an increased role if that is indeed the case. Irving was averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 44-percent shooting prior to getting hurt.
