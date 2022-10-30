Irving notched 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Pacers.
Irving led all scorers in the win, and although he can never seem to escape controversy, it doesn't have an adverse effect on his game. Irving has now scored 30-plus points in four of his first six games.
