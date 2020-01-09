Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eyeing return next week

Irving (shoulder) said Thursday that he's hopeful that he'll be able to return within roughly a week, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. "Hopefully I get some game reps in addition to practice probably in the next week or so," Irving said. "It could be less than that, but I'll give myself a week."

Irving has been on the shelf since Nov. 14 with a shoulder injury, and after several weeks with little to no updates, a report surfaced Saturday suggesting season-ending surgery could be necessarily. The point guard's outlook is seemingly now much brighter just a few days later, after he was able to fully practice for the first time Thursday during a session that included 5-on-5 work. The cortisone shot Irving recently received for his ailing right shoulder evidently helped, but he still declined to offer a target return date. Nonetheless, Irving appeared to be in good spirits and sounded optimistic about his next steps, which includes another practice Saturday.