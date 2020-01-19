Nets' Kyrie Irving: Fills stat sheet against Bucks

Irving had 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-97 loss against the Bucks.

Irving has shot 51.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range in his first four contests since returning from a lengthy 26-game absence, but both marks figure to be unsustainable on a long-term scenario. The star point guard continues to produce at a decent -- yet unspectacular -- rate and he will try to crack the 20-point mark once again when the Nets take on the 76ers on Monday.