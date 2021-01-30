Irving scored 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.
Irving led the team in usage rate in the absence of Kevin Durant (rest), though James Harden matched his scoring output. Irving also got his teammates involved as six Nets players attempted at least 10 shots from the field. That allowed him to reach seven assists for the fourth time in 13 games this season. Even since Harden has joined the team, Irving is averaging a strong line of 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists across six contests.
