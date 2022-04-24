Irving finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Although Irving was able to dish the ball around to get him close to a double-double, he had a horrible shooting night overall. He went 0-of-7 beyond the arc in the loss, and his shooting woes were mostly due to Marcus Smart, who almost never yielded an uncontested shot. It's apparent that the combo of Orving and Kevin Durant can't solve the Boston puzzle, and the duo will need a career production run to win four consecutive games.