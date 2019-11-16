Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Game-time call Saturday

Irving is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a shoulder injury, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving has been nursing a shoulder injury over the last few days, and while he was cleared to play Thursday against the Nuggets, he's been added back onto the injury report. Spender Dinwiddie could be in line for more action if Irving is held out.

