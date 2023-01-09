Irving ended Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Heat with 29 points (10-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Irving had a rough shooting night Friday against the Pelicans, but he managed to bounce back with a strong performance Sunday. He's shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from downtown over his last seven contests, averaging 26.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists over this stretch.