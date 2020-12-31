Irving amassed 25 points (10-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 victory over Atlanta.

Both Irving and Kevin Durant were back on the floor for the Nets after taking Monday off. The short layoff may have impacted Irving more than we thought, given his poor shooting on the night. Luckily he was able to find his rhythm late as he helped the Nets to a narrow victory in what was basically a shootout. Irving is rolling along at the moment, putting up first-round value. If you managed to snag him late in the second round of your draft, things are certainly looking up.