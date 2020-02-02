Nets' Kyrie Irving: Getting MRI on sprained knee
Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a right knee sprain and will need to get an MRI on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reports.
It looks like the injury bug has bitten Irving once again, though the severity of the injury is unknown at this point. The star point guard has only dressed for 20 of a possible 48 games in his first season with the Nets, and he could be headed for another extended absence pending the results of Sunday's MRI.
