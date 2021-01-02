Irving had 18 points (6-21 FG, 2-11 3PT, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

For the second straight game, Irving struggled from the field and particularly from three-point range. In the two back-to-back games against Atlanta, Irving hit just 5-of-22 attempts from deep. Nonetheless, Irving remains one of the league's elite scorers, and he's also adding 5.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game through five appearances.