Irving posted 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

It wasn't Irving's best effort, as he struggled to find his touch from beyond the arc while committing four turnovers in 38 minutes of action. But he salvaged a solid fantasy line with nine assists and four combined steals and blocks. The Nets are off Monday before kicking off a four-game Week 18 with a matchup against the Pelicans on Tuesday night.