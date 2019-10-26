Nets' Kyrie Irving: Goes for 26 in win

Irivng had 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3PT, 8-8 FT) and five assists in Friday's win over the Knicks.

While Irving wasn't able to match Wednesday's heroic effort, he still paced the Nets in scoring and added three steals on the defensive end.

