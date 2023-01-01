Irving accumulated 28 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-106 win over Charlotte.

Irving has been unstoppable of late and aside from delivering 28 points in back-to-back games, he's managed to clear the 20-point mark in all but one of his last nine appearances. The star floor general is going through his best stretch of the campaign and is averaging 29.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest over that nine-game stretch.