Irving had 29 points (11-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Boston.

Irving scored just 17 points in the regular-season finale, but he was impressive in the playoff debut and nearly reached the 30-point mark. Irving is expected to be one of Brooklyn's go-to players moving forward during the team's playoff run.