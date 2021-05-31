Irving delivered 39 points (11-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's win over the Celtics.

Irving needed to improve after scoring 16 or fewer points in each of his last two playoff games but bounced back in a big way here, posting his best scoring output since May 6, when he registered 45 points in a loss against the Mavericks. The star point guard also tied his season-high mark in rebounds and will continue being a steady contributor for the Nets going forward -- even if he's unable to keep scoring around the 30-point mark on a game-to-game basis.