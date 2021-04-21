Irving delivered 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Irving had to carry the Nets with both Kevin Durant (thigh) and James Harden (hamstring) out, and he delivered a masterful performance on offense while ending just two dimes shy of what would've been his first double-double since April 4. Irving has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight outings and should continue to be Brooklyn's biggest scoring threat -- as well as the team's most reliable fantasy asset -- while Durant and Irving remain out.