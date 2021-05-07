Irving dropped 45 points (17-31 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Mavs.

Irving has been spectacular in his last two outings, averaging 41.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game on 52.5 percent shooting including 52.0 percent from deep. Thursday marked the second time this season Irving took at least 30 shots in a game and in both instances, he topped the 40-point plateau. Of the three stars in Brooklyn, Irving has remained the most consistent and missed the least amount of time.