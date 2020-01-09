Nets' Kyrie Irving: Goes through contact practice
Irving was a full-contact participant in Thursday's practice, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Irving noted that he wants to get a few more practices in before re-evaluating, and it will be about a week before that happens. Surgery is still on the table for Irving, but all indications are that he's trying to avoid a procedure.
