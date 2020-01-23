Nets' Kyrie Irving: Good to go Thursday
Irving (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Irving is good to go Thursday after missing Brooklyn's previous game due to a tight right hamstring. When healthy, Irving is averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals across four games in January (30.0 minutes per tilt).
