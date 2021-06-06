Irving totaled 25 points (11-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 victory over Milwaukee.

Irving assumed the role of lead facilitator for the Nets after James Harden (hamstring) left the game early in the first quarter. No stranger to running an offense, this is a move that should be relatively seamless for Irving should Harden be forced to miss time. Heavy minutes will be in the cards once again when the teams face off in Game 2, even more so if Harden is ruled out.