Irving totaled 27 points (9-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over San Antonio.

Irving was back on the floor after missing the Nets' previous game as the team continues to exercise some caution in regards to his shoulder. He certainly looked ready to go and the fact he played 42 minutes in the overtime victory does bode well for his immediate future. He has been a first-round player in standard leagues and despite the fact he could miss a game here and there, he should be able to blow by his ADP come the end of the season.