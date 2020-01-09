Nets' Kyrie Irving: Hopes to return within a week
Irving (shoulder) said Thursday that he's hopeful that he'll be able to return within roughly a week, ESPN's Malika Andrews reports. "Hopefully I get some game reps in addition to practice probably in the next week or so," Irving said. "It could be less than that, but I'll give myself a week."
Irving has been on the shelf since Nov. 14 with a shoulder injury, and after several weeks with little to no updates, the point guard finally offered some clarity on his status. Irving was able to fully practice for the first time Thursday during a session that included 5-on-5 work. He declined to offer a target return date, but Irving appeared to be in good spirits and sounded optimistic about his next steps. "We just see where we end up in the next few days," Irving said. "Realistically, we will re-evaluate tomorrow. See how I feel tomorrow. Then go Saturday -- probably another practice."
