Nets' Kyrie Irving: Hoping to avoid surgery
Irving (shoulder) spoke to the media Saturday and acknowledged that he has seen several specialists in regards to his injury and that he took a cortisone shot in hopes to avoid surgery, which is an option that remains on the table, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Though Irving stated that he is "doing a lot better," we still have no idea when he may be able to return from his right shoulder bursitis. Updates from the team have been few and far between, though it's possible there will be more transparency now that Irving himself has opted to speak to the media. Still, for fantasy owners hanging onto Irving, there's not a ton of encouraging information that came from Saturday's press conference.
