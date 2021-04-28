Irving totaled nine points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Irving struggled offensively but continued his solid defensive contributions, securing a steal and a block for the third time in his last four contests. The guard has averaged 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over that stretch. Expect Irving and Kevin Durant to carry the offensive load for Brooklyn while James Harden (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.