Irving will be rested for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After falling to the Hornets on Sunday night, the Nets will rest both Irving and Kevin Durant on the second half of the back-to-back set. This will likely be the arrangement for most of the regular season, though Brooklyn will probably attempt to stagger its two stars' absences during future back-to-backs. Expect Caris LeVert, Tyler Johnson and Landry Shamet -- among others -- to see increased minutes Monday night.