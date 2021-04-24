Irving went for 15 points (4-19 FG, 0-6 3pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and a block in 34 minutes of Friday's 109-104 win over the Celtics.

Though Irving is shooting under 50 percent from the field during April, he is still connecting on a career-high 50.6 percent of field goal attempts on the season. Irving has impacted the defensive side of the ball as well, registering a steal in six straight games and blocking at least one shot in four of his last six contests. Since failing to record an assist back on April 10, Irving is averaging 8.5 assists in his last six outings.