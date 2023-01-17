Irving is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to right calf soreness.

Irving was a late addition to the injury report, which isn't a good sign ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tip. The severity of the calf issue remains unclear, but if the point guard is unable to suit up, Edmond Sumner would likely join the starting lineup, while Seth Curry, Joe Harris and Patty Mills would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.