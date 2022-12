Irving recorded 38 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 victory over the Pistons.

Irving finished second on the team in scoring while leading the team in threes, tallying his second consecutive 30-point performance and his highest point total since scoring 39 points Oct. 27 against Dallas. Over his last five games, Irving has averaged 32 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.