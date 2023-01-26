Irving produced 30 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 loss to Philadelphia.

Irving led the charge early for Brooklyn, knocking down five of eight shot attempts in the first half for 18 points to go along with five assists. He chipped in another 12 points after the break, nine of which came in the fourth quarter on 3-of-5 shooting from the field as the Nets fell to the Sixers on the road. The point guard finished with a game-high 30 points on the night while also leading the contest in assists with 10. It was just Irving's third double-double of the season and he's now broken the 30-point mark in four straight games.