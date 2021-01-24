Irving compiled 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Heat.

Although he suffered through a slow start, Irving put up the bulk of his total in the final six minutes, helping to spur the Nets to their tenth victory. In one of the first contests featuring all three of their elite players, only Kevin Durant looked like he had his footing in the first quarter, but Irving and James Harden came up big in the final stanza. Aside from an injury or the occasional rest day, Irving will proceed as Brooklyn's point guard alongside Harden in the backcourt, forming one of the most imposing backcourts in the league.