Irving recorded 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 30 minutes during a win versus Utah on Tuesday.

Irving's first-quarter performance put the Jazz out of reach early. Brooklyn led by 21 after 12 minutes in which he scored 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) without missing a shot. Irving clearly took charge during Tuesday's matchup, something the 28-year-old will have to continue doing for at least three more games until Kevin Durant (COVID-19) is available again.