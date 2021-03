Irving had 28 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Sunday's win over the Wizards.

It was another night at the office for Irving, who continues to help carry the Nets' offense in the absence of Kevin Durant (hamstring). Irving has scored at least 20 points in 13 of his last 15 games, while shooting better than 51 percent from the field in that stretch.